Search

Advanced search

This dog grooming salon is putting on a free festive photo shoot

26 November, 2018 - 15:33
Belinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton Photography

Belinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton Photography

Belinda Buxton Photography

A dog grooming parlour in Norfolk is teaming up with a local photographer to offer festive puppy portraits.

Belinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton PhotographyBelinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton Photography

Shabby to Chic Dog Grooming on Town Green in Wymondham is inviting dog owners to bring their pets along to a free Christmas-themed photo shoot on Saturday, December 1 between 12pm and 4pm.

Local photographer Belinda Buxton, who will be taking the photos, said: “People love their pets and it’s wonderful to get a portrait taken of them, especially at this festive time of year.

Belinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton PhotographyBelinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton Photography

“This is the second photo session I’ve run in conjunction with Shabby to Chic Dog Grooming in Wymondham and it’s been very successful.”

The photo session is free and there is an option to either buy a print or a digital file for £10 afterwards.

Belinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton PhotographyBelinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton Photography

“The digital file could be used to make Christmas cards, thank you cards or even a print or piece of wall art for your home,” she added.

The grooming parlour said there is no need to book and free mince pies will be available for customers while they wait.

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Ex-Liverpool footballer died at Norwich hospital from ‘neglect’, daughter tells inquest

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he was neglected and had many unexplained injuries. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Vast swathe of land between King’s Lynn and Cambridge to be lost as sea rises, Met Office warns

The Met Office has warned rising sea levels could devastate coastal towns and farmland between Kings Lynn and Cambridge. Photo: Mike Page.

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast