This dog grooming salon is putting on a free festive photo shoot

Belinda Buxton will be taking festive portraits of pets at a Wymondham grooming parlour. Photo: Belinda Buxton Photography Belinda Buxton Photography

A dog grooming parlour in Norfolk is teaming up with a local photographer to offer festive puppy portraits.

Shabby to Chic Dog Grooming on Town Green in Wymondham is inviting dog owners to bring their pets along to a free Christmas-themed photo shoot on Saturday, December 1 between 12pm and 4pm.

Local photographer Belinda Buxton, who will be taking the photos, said: “People love their pets and it’s wonderful to get a portrait taken of them, especially at this festive time of year.

“This is the second photo session I’ve run in conjunction with Shabby to Chic Dog Grooming in Wymondham and it’s been very successful.”

The photo session is free and there is an option to either buy a print or a digital file for £10 afterwards.

“The digital file could be used to make Christmas cards, thank you cards or even a print or piece of wall art for your home,” she added.

The grooming parlour said there is no need to book and free mince pies will be available for customers while they wait.