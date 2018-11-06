Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Luckiest’ people in the world: Belgian Air Force on rescue of fishermen off Norfolk coast

06 November, 2018 - 16:37
A Belgian Air Force A109 helicopter on a display flight. A chopper of the same model located the stricken fishermen in the North Sea and helped guide the rescue crews to them. Picture: TIM FELCE

A Belgian Air Force A109 helicopter on a display flight. A chopper of the same model located the stricken fishermen in the North Sea and helped guide the rescue crews to them. Picture: TIM FELCE

Archant

A Belgian Air Force spokesman whose helicopter crew spotted two fishermen in the sea off the Norfolk coast and came to their rescue, said they were the “luckiest” people in the world.

Kurt Verwilligen said the Agusta A-109 helicopter was travelling from Leuven, about 30km from Brussels, to Newcastle to take part in a global training exercise on Monday afternoon.

After stopping to refuel at Norwich Airport, they were flying low over the Norfolk coast at about 500m when a crew member spotted the men in the sea, about six miles from Wells.

Mr Verwilligen said: “Those two people are the luckiest in the world. It was only by accident that our helicopter was passing over there at the right time. There were a lot of coincidences. I don’t think they would have survived if we had not been there.

“Luckily, one of the crew saw the men sitting on the hull of their boat, which was upside down in the water. Ten minutes later the boat sank. “Our crew were carrying a life raft and life jackets for the training exercise, which they were able to throw into the sea. When we are crossing the channel we have to take this kind of equipment.

The Wells-based all-weather lifeboat Doris M Mann, right, was involved in the rescue. Picture: GRAHAM CORNEYThe Wells-based all-weather lifeboat Doris M Mann, right, was involved in the rescue. Picture: GRAHAM CORNEY

“The helicopter stayed in the area for about an hour and guided the RNLI into the exact location of the fishermen.”

As the helicopter was again low on fuel, it returned to Norwich airport, where the crew spent the night before setting off yesterday for Newcastle.

The fishermen, whose Wells-based boat Lainey sank, spent about 30 minutes in the freezing water. The pair had called the UK Coastguard for help using a mobile phone.

They were rescued by a Wells-based lifeboat and later winched to safety by a Coastguard helicopter from Humberside, before being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, before being sent home later that day.

The MV Lainey, which sank in the North Sea on Tuesday, when it joined the fishing fleet in Wells on March 16 this year. Picture: ROBERT SMITHThe MV Lainey, which sank in the North Sea on Tuesday, when it joined the fishing fleet in Wells on March 16 this year. Picture: ROBERT SMITH

The wind farm vessel Seacat Magic had been the first boat on the scene and stood by until the Wells lifeboat arrived.

Go to edp24.co.uk to watch a video of the fishermen being rescued.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast