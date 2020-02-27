Search

Advanced search

Discover behind the scenes of town's heritage centre

PUBLISHED: 09:20 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 27 February 2020

Discover Downham Market is situated in the old fire station on Priory Road, Photo: Emily Prince

Discover Downham Market is situated in the old fire station on Priory Road, Photo: Emily Prince

Emily Prince

An event will be held to showcase the important work carried out by volunteers at a town's heritage centre.

Discover Downham will be holding an event to showcase the procedures involved in taking care of the town's artefacts and history. Picture: Discover Downham.Discover Downham will be holding an event to showcase the procedures involved in taking care of the town's artefacts and history. Picture: Discover Downham.

Discover Downham will be holding an event on Tuesday, March 24 that will allow visitors to witness for themselves the work conducted 'Behind the Scenes at the Museum.'

Volunteers will explain the procedures involved in being "custodians of Downham Market's history."

The event will include learning about the accessioning of artefacts, photographing, labelling, packaging and storing of artefacts, newspaper cuttings and photographs, and how the centre deals with research and general enquiries.

The Heritage Society, which was founded in 1995, has a volunteer team of around 25 people who support the Downham Market heritage centre.

Discover Downham will be holding an event to showcase the procedures involved in taking care of the town's artefacts and history. Picture: Discover Downham.Discover Downham will be holding an event to showcase the procedures involved in taking care of the town's artefacts and history. Picture: Discover Downham.

The Society has extensive collections of artefacts, documents and images telling the story of Downham Market and its people.

A spokesman for Discover Downham said: "Downham Market has an amazingly varied history- from its people, its places, famous faces and its industry.

You may also want to watch:

"Donations of artefacts and documents given by local people are carefully recorded by volunteers at Discover Downham to ensure that this history is not lost.

Discover Downham will be holding an event to showcase the procedures involved in taking care of the town's artefacts and history. Picture: Discover Downham.Discover Downham will be holding an event to showcase the procedures involved in taking care of the town's artefacts and history. Picture: Discover Downham.

"Each item is photographed, has a unique number and detail about what it is, how it was used, its age, who donated it and most importantly where it is stored so that it can be found.

"Discover Downham has a great number of volunteers and this is an opportunity to see the work and passion that they bring to the centre.

"They put in hours of work and in return have fun and a sense of achievement at keeping Downham Market's history alive."

The event will also be an opportunity for those interested in volunteering to find out more.

Volunteers will also discuss the variety of events they hold throughout the year to raise funds for the centre, which is financially self-supporting.

A volunteer said: "Just when I think we are up to date entering information we gratefully receive donations of items which need to be put on the database.

"It's a never ending cycle, but without it, we wouldn't have Discover Downham."

The event takes place from 10am to 12.30pm and refreshments will be available.

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband

Councillors enjoy luxury hotel at your expense - weeks before revealing budget savings

Breckland Council spent more than �1,000 on a luxury away day in swanky hotel, Congham Hall Hotel, for its leadership, while it planned �4m of budget savings. Picture: Ian Burt/Congham Hall Hotel

Norwich cafe set to close after seven years

Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich cafe set to close after seven years

Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Councillors enjoy luxury hotel at your expense - weeks before revealing budget savings

Breckland Council spent more than �1,000 on a luxury away day in swanky hotel, Congham Hall Hotel, for its leadership, while it planned �4m of budget savings. Picture: Ian Burt/Congham Hall Hotel

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Holiday park investors who lost millions targeted by scammers

Dream Lodge was promoted by TV presenter Melissa Porter before it collapsed. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

Discover behind the scenes of town’s heritage centre

Discover Downham Market is situated in the old fire station on Priory Road, Photo: Emily Prince
Drive 24