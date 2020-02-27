Discover behind the scenes of town's heritage centre

Discover Downham Market is situated in the old fire station on Priory Road, Photo: Emily Prince Emily Prince

An event will be held to showcase the important work carried out by volunteers at a town's heritage centre.

Discover Downham will be holding an event to showcase the procedures involved in taking care of the town's artefacts and history. Picture: Discover Downham. Discover Downham will be holding an event to showcase the procedures involved in taking care of the town's artefacts and history. Picture: Discover Downham.

Discover Downham will be holding an event on Tuesday, March 24 that will allow visitors to witness for themselves the work conducted 'Behind the Scenes at the Museum.'

Volunteers will explain the procedures involved in being "custodians of Downham Market's history."

The event will include learning about the accessioning of artefacts, photographing, labelling, packaging and storing of artefacts, newspaper cuttings and photographs, and how the centre deals with research and general enquiries.

The Heritage Society, which was founded in 1995, has a volunteer team of around 25 people who support the Downham Market heritage centre.

The Society has extensive collections of artefacts, documents and images telling the story of Downham Market and its people.

A spokesman for Discover Downham said: "Downham Market has an amazingly varied history- from its people, its places, famous faces and its industry.

"Donations of artefacts and documents given by local people are carefully recorded by volunteers at Discover Downham to ensure that this history is not lost.

"Each item is photographed, has a unique number and detail about what it is, how it was used, its age, who donated it and most importantly where it is stored so that it can be found.

"Discover Downham has a great number of volunteers and this is an opportunity to see the work and passion that they bring to the centre.

"They put in hours of work and in return have fun and a sense of achievement at keeping Downham Market's history alive."

The event will also be an opportunity for those interested in volunteering to find out more.

Volunteers will also discuss the variety of events they hold throughout the year to raise funds for the centre, which is financially self-supporting.

A volunteer said: "Just when I think we are up to date entering information we gratefully receive donations of items which need to be put on the database.

"It's a never ending cycle, but without it, we wouldn't have Discover Downham."

The event takes place from 10am to 12.30pm and refreshments will be available.