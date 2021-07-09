Pupils can have Monday morning lie-in after England game
- Credit: Archant
Pupils at a Norfolk primary school will be allowed to go in as late as 10.30am the day after England's Euros match against Italy.
It comes as many people will be in for a late night on Sunday to watch the final starting at 8pm - and possibly celebrate after a win.
While bosses of firms across Norfolk are getting behind the match, most are not letting staff come in late on Monday.
However, Jessica Balado, headteacher at St Mary's Community Primary School, in Beetley, near Dereham, has decided to allow youngsters a lie-in.
She's allowing pupils to go in as late as 10.30am instead of 9am, 'extending registration.' However, teachers won't be granted the same lie-in - all will be expected in for the start of school as usual.
A spokeswoman from the school, in Elmham Road, said: "We are extending registration to give parents the option to bring their children in later. However, all teachers will be in as usual as there may be pupils coming in at the usual time."
