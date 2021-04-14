Hairdressers working 12-hour days to recoup Covid losses

Published: 5:30 AM April 14, 2021

A village's hairdressers left in despair when looking at their bank balance during the most recent lockdown have been working 12 hour days to keep up with demand and claw back cash.

Chloe Cumbers and Ali Howard in Inspire Unisex Hair and Design - Credit: Sophie Jean Photography

Ali Howard, 29, from Swanton Morley and Chloe Cumbers, 29, from Dereham, set up Inspire Unisex hair and Design in Beetley nine years ago after completing their training.

The shop now rents chairs out to upcoming stylists and has been affected massively by the last year of coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions.

Miss Howard, who took a part-time job at Tesco during the first lockdown to keep herself busy, said how challenging it was to keep up with the constant ups and downs surrounding if and when they could reopen to the public.

"We're not the same as other businesses because there was no way we could adapt in order to stay open," she said.

Melissa Prince, Chloe Cumbers, and Ali Howard outside Inspire Unisex Hair Design in Beetley - Credit: Sophie Jean Photography

"It has definitely been tiring to take in all the constant rule changing and wondering when we would actually be able to open again."

Miss Howard said the most recent lockdown, which lasted four months, was the most difficult for the duo's business and there were points where they were worried for the shop's future.

She said: "You would just look at the business account balance and see it going down and down and down, it was really worrying and at one point I did think we wouldn't be able to last much longer.

Inspire Unisex Hair Design in Beetley ahead of reopening on April 12 - Credit: Sophie Jean Photography

"We were so thrilled when we heard the news we would be able to see our customers again on April 12. We're now booked up until May!"

They will now be working from 8am - 8pm, seven days a week to try and get through as many clients as possible.

Inspire Unisex Hair Design in Beetley ahead of reopening on April 12 - Credit: Sophie Jean Photography

After re-opening on April 12, Miss Howard said the phoneline was ringing "non-stop".

"It was exciting but tiring but we made it through, and now we will power through this week ahead," she said.

Inspire Unisex Hair Design in Beetley ahead of reopening on April 12 - Credit: Sophie Jean Photography

"We just want to say a massive thank you to all of our loyal customers for helping us during lockdown."