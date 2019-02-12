Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Driver escapes unharmed after car flip crash

PUBLISHED: 06:53 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 18 February 2019

The accident happened around 9.30 Sunday night on Beeston Road near Great Fransham. Photo: Police

The accident happened around 9.30 Sunday night on Beeston Road near Great Fransham. Photo: Police

Archant

A driver has had a miraculous escape after their car flipped in a collision.

The accident happened just before 9.30 pm Sunday night on Beeston Road, Cranes Corner,near Great Fransham.

Police, ambulance and two fire crews from Dereham and Swaffham attended the crash, which involved one vehicle.

In a tweet, Breckland Police confirmed the driver was uninjured.

It said: “We have just finished dealing with this RTC on Beeston Road, Great Fransham. I am pleased to say the driver is not injured and is safe and well and no other vehicles involved. There are no offences.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

The former Grampian Country Foods site in Attleborough. Picture: Nick Butcher

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

Police at Pakefield beach in Lowestoft where a man in his 70s died suddenly on Sunday (February 17). Picture: Submitted.

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rabbit hunter who discovered body of murdered mum Jeanette Kempton returns to spot for first time in 30 years

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette's Kempton body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Drugs recovered from lake in Suffolk after suspect flees

Drugs and a phone were recovered by police after a suspect threw them into a lake in Lowestoft. Photo: Police

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

Suspected hare coursers evade police capture

An anti-hare coursing sign. Picture: LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists