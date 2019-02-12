Driver escapes unharmed after car flip crash

The accident happened around 9.30 Sunday night on Beeston Road near Great Fransham. Photo: Police Archant

A driver has had a miraculous escape after their car flipped in a collision.

The accident happened just before 9.30 pm Sunday night on Beeston Road, Cranes Corner,near Great Fransham.

Police, ambulance and two fire crews from Dereham and Swaffham attended the crash, which involved one vehicle.

In a tweet, Breckland Police confirmed the driver was uninjured.

It said: “We have just finished dealing with this RTC on Beeston Road, Great Fransham. I am pleased to say the driver is not injured and is safe and well and no other vehicles involved. There are no offences.”