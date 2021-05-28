News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Unstable and dangerous' - Popular coastal path to remain closed

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:01 PM May 28, 2021   
Sheringham Coast Line Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Sheringham Coast Line Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

A route for holidaymakers to access a north Norfolk beach will remain closed due to coastal erosion.

Beeston Regis Holiday Park in West Runton has announced that a decision has been made to keep its beach steps closed. 

This followed "numerous visits" from North Norfolk District Council, structural engineers and coastal surveyors. 

A letter distributed to homeowners states: "Initially we thought we could clear the upper platforms and reopen, but unfortunately the surveys have shown the surrounding cliff to be unstable and dangerous.

"The structural engineer's report has advised it would be irresponsible to allow access onto the steps until the movement of the area has stabilised.

"We are incredibly sad to make this decision, but it is simply not safe."

The holiday park has said it will continue to monitor the cliffs and will be in contact with local authorities.

The steps lead down to the beach, then offering a route into Sheringham.

