Search

Advanced search

Community raises £250,000 to save village pub

PUBLISHED: 16:43 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 03 January 2019

The residents of Beeston and the surrounding areas have raised enough to buy The Ploughshare pub. Picture: Ian Burt

The residents of Beeston and the surrounding areas have raised enough to buy The Ploughshare pub. Picture: Ian Burt

A village community which has been fighting to save a 16th century pub has raised enough funds to buy it and plans to reopen it within the next few months.

The Ploughshare pub in Beeston. Picture: Ian BurtThe Ploughshare pub in Beeston. Picture: Ian Burt

Beeston Community Enterprises (BCE) has now raised the £250,000 needed to buy The Ploughshare in Beeston, between Dereham and Fakenham, from selling shares and receiving grants in a campaign which has lasted over two-and-a-half years.

BCE, which is made up of residents of Beeston as well as supporters from outside the village, was formed amid concerns the pub would be sold to housing developers and since then, has had to fight off several planning applications.

Solicitors are currently in the process of organising the sale of the pub but it is aiming to be reopened by early spring.

Henry Dennett, chairman of BCE, is delighted that the pub can soon be reopened and said: “We have finally got there. People really care about this pub.

Boxing legend Jem Mace (1831-1910) Date not knownBoxing legend Jem Mace (1831-1910) Date not known

“What’s really impressive is that when you break the money down, it’s £100,000 of grants and £155,000 from shares and £105,000 came from within the village of Beeston itself.

“We will do some refurbishing after the sale goes through and open after that. We have lots of volunteers who will help.”

The Ploughshare has links to legendary 19th century boxing world champion Jem Mace, who used to organise boxing contests in the pub’s car park, and is located next to his former home.

It was also popular with American soldiers during the Second World War and was used as a place to drink by the American Airforce 392nd Bombardment Group.

With enough money being raised to buy the pub, BCE is now looking for someone to come in and manage it on a permanent basis.

The group is also in the process of applying for a further grant of £40,000 to provide some working capital for the establishment.

Anyone wanting to express an interest in managing the pub can contact Henry Dennett on 07702 481984.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Pubs for Sunday lunch in Devon: 12 places you should try

#includeImage($article, 225)

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 of the prettiest coastal walks in Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villages in Devon: 10 of the best places to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Devon woodland walks: 10 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Town’s highest rated café closes down

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Artist falls ‘foal’ of police as War Horse sculpture is removed

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which had been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists