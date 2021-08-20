News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Forget Everest - Beeston Bump is the tallest mountain in the world!

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:46 AM August 20, 2021   
Beeston Bump, Sheringham.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

So what's the highest peak in the world? Mount Everest, Kilimanjaro or K2?

Try again! It turns out - according to Google Maps - Norfolk’s very own Beeston Bump is the "tallest mountain in the world."

Brave adventurers who have scaled the daunting heights of the mound were praised by a North Norfolk District Council’s recent tweet, offering their congratulations to all who have reached the coastal summit.

Not to crush anyone’s mountaineering dreams, but Beeston Bump is in fact only the 4031st highest peak in England at 207ft.

It does at least lay claim as one of the tallest points in Norfolk, although, there isn’t a lot of competition!
 

Sheringham

