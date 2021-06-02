Published: 12:39 PM June 2, 2021

A seven foot table with eight chairs is among the 'mouseman' items going up for auction at Beeston - Credit: Beeston Auction House

A Norfolk auction house is open to bidders interested in acquiring some highly sought-after ‘mouseman’ furniture.

A seven-foot table with eight chairs, and a separate side dresser, both designed by renowned designer Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson are each going under the hammer at Beeston Auction House, near Dereham, on June 9.

'Mouseman' furniture is known for its tell-tale detail of small carved mouse. - Credit: Beeston Auction House

Mr Thompson was part of the Arts and Crafts movement in the 1920s which counted Ruskin, Morris and Carlyle among its disciples, and his wooden furniture is known for including small carved mice.

Shelley Wilford, auctioneer, said: “We’ve noticed that there’s a few bits [‘Mouseman’ items] coming on the market because it is becoming so popular, but those pieces tend to be the smaller items like breadboards, cheese dishes, ash-trays… It’s really unusual to have sizable pieces of furniture like this come on the market."

A large dresser is the other 'mouseman' item up for auction at Beeston - Credit: Beeston Auction House

The table and chairs are conservatively expected to go for at least £10,000, and the side-dresser for around £3,000-4,000.

Viewings can be arranged on June 7 or 8. Further details can be found at info@beestonauctions.co.uk