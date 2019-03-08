Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Beers of Europe prepare to raise a toast on Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 15:41 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 14 June 2019

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, are collaborating to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday with brewers assistant Andrew Woods and Brewer Bruce Ash. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, are collaborating to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday with brewers assistant Andrew Woods and Brewer Bruce Ash. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant

A family-run Norfolk business site is getting ready to celebrate Norfolk Day.

Once again Beers of Europe, The Warehouse Antiques & Collectables & The Steiff Shop, Setchey, Nr Kings Lynn are celebrating Norfolk Day on July 27. Picture: Beers of EuropeOnce again Beers of Europe, The Warehouse Antiques & Collectables & The Steiff Shop, Setchey, Nr Kings Lynn are celebrating Norfolk Day on July 27. Picture: Beers of Europe

Come Norfolk Day on Saturday, July 27, Beers of Europe, The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables and The Steiff Shop in Setchey, near King's Lynn, will all be holding events and encouraging people to celebrate what a wonderful county Norfolk is.

Run by the Clark family and claiming to be Britain's biggest beer shop, from 10.30am on July 27, Beers of Europe will be hosting a special tasting event to showcase Norfolk beers and spirits.

Featuring some of the county's best tipples, among the beers on offer will be Pond Hopper, a golden 5pc ABV beer which has been created especially for Norfolk Day by The Norfolk Brewhouse, in Hindringham and Smarthouse Brewery in Norfolk Virginia, USA.

Next door, The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables, will also be getting involved by offering free antique valuations hosted by Laurence Seaton from Buttercross Auctions in Peterborough.

You may also want to watch:

While The Steiff Shop, located on the same site will be hosting a raffle the proceeds of which will be donated to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

There will also be a classic car show on site organised by The Motor Hub, performances from Ukulele Folk, refreshments and an ice cream van.

Amanda Waterfield, marketing manager at Beers of Europe, said: "We are delighted to once again join in with Norfolk Day and help promote not only Norfolk, but a chance to showcase all three businesses on site owned by the Clark family here in Setchey.

"Come along and join us, whether it is getting your treasured antique valued, trying a few free beers/gins at the bar or wandering around our classic car show!"

On Saturday July 27, Beers of Europe, The Warehouse Antiques and The Steiff Shop will be open from 9am until 6pm with events starting from 10.30am.

- A day dedicated to celebrating what a wonderful place our county, Norfolk Day will take place on Saturday, July 27. The aim is to get as many individuals, groups and businesses organising events as possible. To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

Most Read

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Man’s body found in King’s Lynn

Hardings Way, in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Running column: A sub 20-minute 5K finally belongs to Mark Armstrong

Runners complete race two of the Wroxham 5K Series on Wednesday night. Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists