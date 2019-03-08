Beers of Europe prepare to raise a toast on Norfolk Day

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, are collaborating to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday with brewers assistant Andrew Woods and Brewer Bruce Ash. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant

A family-run Norfolk business site is getting ready to celebrate Norfolk Day.

Once again Beers of Europe, The Warehouse Antiques & Collectables & The Steiff Shop, Setchey, Nr Kings Lynn are celebrating Norfolk Day on July 27. Picture: Beers of Europe Once again Beers of Europe, The Warehouse Antiques & Collectables & The Steiff Shop, Setchey, Nr Kings Lynn are celebrating Norfolk Day on July 27. Picture: Beers of Europe

Come Norfolk Day on Saturday, July 27, Beers of Europe, The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables and The Steiff Shop in Setchey, near King's Lynn, will all be holding events and encouraging people to celebrate what a wonderful county Norfolk is.

Run by the Clark family and claiming to be Britain's biggest beer shop, from 10.30am on July 27, Beers of Europe will be hosting a special tasting event to showcase Norfolk beers and spirits.

Featuring some of the county's best tipples, among the beers on offer will be Pond Hopper, a golden 5pc ABV beer which has been created especially for Norfolk Day by The Norfolk Brewhouse, in Hindringham and Smarthouse Brewery in Norfolk Virginia, USA.

Next door, The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables, will also be getting involved by offering free antique valuations hosted by Laurence Seaton from Buttercross Auctions in Peterborough.

While The Steiff Shop, located on the same site will be hosting a raffle the proceeds of which will be donated to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

There will also be a classic car show on site organised by The Motor Hub, performances from Ukulele Folk, refreshments and an ice cream van.

Amanda Waterfield, marketing manager at Beers of Europe, said: "We are delighted to once again join in with Norfolk Day and help promote not only Norfolk, but a chance to showcase all three businesses on site owned by the Clark family here in Setchey.

"Come along and join us, whether it is getting your treasured antique valued, trying a few free beers/gins at the bar or wandering around our classic car show!"

On Saturday July 27, Beers of Europe, The Warehouse Antiques and The Steiff Shop will be open from 9am until 6pm with events starting from 10.30am.

- A day dedicated to celebrating what a wonderful place our county, Norfolk Day will take place on Saturday, July 27. The aim is to get as many individuals, groups and businesses organising events as possible. To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.