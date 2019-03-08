Search

PUBLISHED: 18:30 29 April 2019

Scenes from Wildfest 2018 Picture: Jenny Burrell

Scenes from Wildfest 2018 Picture: Jenny Burrell

Archant

Dress up for beer festival and you could win a prize.

A brewery, formed thanks to Crowdfunding investment three years ago, is hosting its first beer festival of 2019 this bank holiday weekend.

Wildcraft Brewery, which now supplies 250 pubs, shops and restaurants around Norfolk, brings back Wildfest on May 4, at Queen Elizabeth Field, Worstead.

Dreamchild of Mike Deal and Mark Goodman, the brewery, which makes beers from foraged and at times, unusual ingredients, likes to leave its base in Buxton and lay on events for its neighbouring villages and towns.

The Worstead festival is one of four planned for 2019 - the others taking place in Buxton, Costessey and Aylsham.

You may also want to watch:

Mike says: “We have always had a massive community focus and want to take the brewery to the people. It's not all about the beer, it's about people coming together and enjoying themselves, so our events aim to help people achieve this.”

This weekend's event promises a family day out with an evening knees-up that sees Pirate Joe and the Foreign Locals headlining the stage.

The day itself will feature street food, local producer stalls, inflatable assault courses, weird and wonderful animals to hold and pet from Berts Amazing creatures, facepainting and more. There will be music throughout, kicked off by the Norwich Ukelele Society, hotly followed by a battle of the bands that will run through the afternoon.

There is also room for your furry friends, as the event promises a 'scrufts' competition, judging the best of mutts from the local area, with prizes sponsored by Natures Menu.

What's more, with the date being May 4, it would have been rude to ignore what has come to be known by many as 'Star Wars Day', especially as the brewery mascot, who appears on all their labels and pump clips, was named in a facebook competition in 2017 as 'Brewbacca'. The Norwich Star Wars club will be supporting the festival in full costume, so join in and head along in your best Star Wars outfit. There'll be prizes awarded for the best costumes.

The event runs from 10.30am to 11pm.

