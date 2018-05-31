Search

Fears Royal cattle plans could bring “obnoxious odours” to Sandringham

PUBLISHED: 10:57 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 22 April 2020

Hundreds more beef cattle could soon be grazing on the Royal Estate at Sandringham Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds of beef cattle could soon be grazing the pastures at Sandringham - but councillors have been urged to satisfy themselves there will be no “obnoxious odours”.

The Royal Estate has applied for planning permission to build two sheds to house 500 animals opposite the water tower on Tower Road, Flitcham with Appleton.

A design statement says: “Sandringham Farms are farmed organically and therefore there is a need for the manure

created by the 500 head herd of beef cattle that will be over wintered in these buildings.”

Sandringham Parish Council said in a letter to West Norfolk council planners it supports “the principle of moving to more sustainable, organic, farming” adding the new business would be “good for the local economy”.

But it adds: “We would want you to be satisfied that there will be no escape of obnoxious odours that will

impact surrounding residents’ enjoyments of their lives or impact their wellbeing.”

Neither the Environment Agency or the borough’s air quality officer have objected.

The site of the proposed buildings lies between Sandringham House and Anmer Hall, home of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. The application states residential amenity will not be affected.

In a planning statement, the Royal Estate adds: “The proposed development will encourage economic growth as this represents a new enterprise for Sandringham Estate and a large investment by the estate.

“The production of organically, grass-fed high-quality beef from local heritage breeds represents an enhancement of the heritage, cultural and environmental assets of West

Norfolk.

“With the estate going into full organic production across all its enterprises the need for a good source of farm yard manure to maintain soil fertility means that the estate is farming more sustainably and further enhances the environmental assets of the borough.”

Cattle will be put out to pasture during the warmer months.

The application says manure heaps will be managed in accordance with environmental laws.

It adds: “The site is protected and shielded by good tree shelter belts and will not impact the special

landscape around Sandringham.”

No date has been set for a decision as council planning meetings have been suspended.

