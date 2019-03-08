You can now see this famous portrait of Lord Nelson in his home county

A renowned portrait of Admiral Lord Nelson is going on display in his home county.

The portrait of Norfolk's most famous son goes on display in Norwich Castle on Saturday as part of a new initiative by the National Portrait Gallery.

The Coming Home project has seen 50 portraits of national icons loaned from the gallery's collection to the towns and cities with which their subjects are most closely associated.

The portrait of Lord Nelson by William Beechey - one of the National Portrait Gallery's most popular works - was commissioned to celebrate the naval captain's Norfolk routes and was a preparatory sketch for a full-length portrait which hangs in St Andrews Hall in Norwich.

The painting will be displayed in Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery along with a collection of Nelson-related artefacts until January 26, 2020 and will form the basis of a learning programme around the themes of home and identity.