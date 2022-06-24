Thousands of honeybees swarm former post office in King's Lynn
- Credit: Archant
Up to 15,000 honeybees covered part of a former post office in King's Lynn following a recent spike of the insects in the area.
A swarm of honeybees congregated on the side of the building in Baxter's Plain before they were collected and rehomed by a local beekeeper.
Heath Farmhouse, which specialises in bees and wasps, was called to deal with the swarm on Wednesday, June 22, in what was the 40th report of swarms they have been called to between King's Lynn and Wisbech since April.
Gary Hipperson, the owner of Heath Farmhouse, admitted his firm has been busier than usual this year.
"The number is slightly higher than usual due to the hot weather," he said. "Colonies will build quickly and as beekeepers we try and control swarms but they are a natural part of bee life."
Most swarms happen on warm, sunny days from May until the end of July.
Bees swarm when an existing colony becomes too large so a second queen is produced.
Most Read
- 1 Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in north Norfolk
- 2 All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes
- 3 Man admits hiding camera to film 14-year-old girl in shower
- 4 Driver died in crash with tractor after misjudging corner on rural road
- 5 Norfolk deli owner suffers severe spinal injuries in Ibiza diving accident
- 6 Two Norfolk hotels named among the most romantic in the country
- 7 Much-loved dungaree brand to open one of only three UK stores in Norwich
- 8 Acle roadworks force drivers to take detour via Great Yarmouth or Wroxham
- 9 'Norfolk's Battersea Dogs Home' is full as cost of living crisis bites
- 10 Bid to build five industrial units in Norfolk village
The original queen will then leave with part of the colony and the new queen will remain with the rest.
Mr Hipperson said honeybees could look frantic and scary because they have no home but people should leave them alone and call a beekeeper.
He added: "They're just worried about their queen and trying to find a suitable place for a home.
"If you leave them alone and contact us, we will collect them free of charge and will place them in a new home on an organic farm which is part of Fring Estate.
"But if you leave them to fly off, they usually find a home that people find worrying such as chimneys and cavity walls."
It comes after a large swarm of wasps were seen hovering in Blackfriars Street opposite King's Lynn Mobility Centre.
The large group of insects appeared at about 11.50am on Thursday, June 16, and remained on the street for an hour, settling on a pedestrian crossing in the town, before a beekeeper was contacted to remove them.