Three fire crews tackle bedroom fire in Taverham
PUBLISHED: 21:45 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:45 20 May 2019
Crews from three fire stations tackled a bedroom fire in Taverham.
Firefighters from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow were called to reports of a building fire in Hinks Close at just after 6pm on Monday evening.
One fire engine remained on scene at the cul-de-sac at around 9.30pm.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said nobody had been in the building at the time of the fire and the house had been evacuated before the fire crews arrived.
She added that an ambulance was requested for standby response but that there were no reports of any casualties.
In a Facebook post on a community page, witnesses described seeing black smoke and smelling burning in Taverham in the afternoon.
