Video

WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT Archant

This is a the shocking moment a car swerves and flips over on a fast-moving dual carriageway, narrowly missing other cars and ending up in a hedge.

The dramatic dashcam footage was released by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit following the incident on the A11 Newmarket bypass at Six Mile Bottom, in Cambridgeshire.

The video, posted on the team’s Twitter page after the incident on the afternoon of Friday, November 9, shows a 4x4 vehicle overtaking in the outside lane before it suddenly veers to the left.

The car then flips and rolls several times across the dual carriageway and a slip road before ending up in the hedge.

Fortunately there were no cars travelling in the slip road at the time and the driver of the car escaped with only minor injury.

The roads policing unit team Tweeted on the day of the incident: “A11 Six Mile Bottom earlier this afternoon, dashcam from witness to slight injury rtc. Very lucky.”