City bar to learn fate today after alleged Covid breach

Published: 7:00 AM February 12, 2021

The owner of a city bar will today learn whether an incident on the day before the second national lockdown will see it stripped of its licence.

At 10.15am today, a committee will consider whether or not to strip Bedfords, on Bedford Street in Norwich of its licence during a review hearing.

It comes after a series of complaints were made against the venue relating to the day before the country plunged into lockdown for the second time.

It was alleged that singing and dancing were allowed at the venue and social distancing disregarded, leading to Norwich City Council applying to review the licence of the bar.

Today, councillors will decide whether to allow the venue to continue, whether to impose new sets of conditions on it or to revoke its licence altogether.

Glen Carr, the owner of Bedfords, has declined to comment ahead of the hearing.

However, in a post on the bar's Facebook page he said he "takes full responsibility" whatever the outcome is.