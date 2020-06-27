B&Bs get set to welcome firsts guests since lockdown

Sunseekers on the Promenade at Hunstanton as temperatures soared earlier in the week Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Traditional seaside B&B’s are preparing to welcome back guests after lockdown eases.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Overnight stays in hotels and guest houses will be allowed from July 4.

After announcing the move, Boris Johnson said in response to a parliamentary question from North West Norfolk MP James Wild: “Now is the time folks to have a staycation in the UK, Hunstanton or elsewhere.”

The resort has been packed with day trippers during the recent heatwave.

Some expect a fresh wave of staycationers to descend on the town’s traditional seaside B&Bs after so-called Super Saturday.

“We’re virtually full on July 4,” said Mo Laughton, at the Claremont Guest House, on Greevegate. “Some of our regular clients rang yesterday, saying they can’t wait to get away.”

Holger Levey, at the Sunset Inn on Northgate, said: “We have had a reasonable amount of calls but not a deluge after Boris’s remarks about Hunny.

“We have not had to make too many changes as the now 1m rule eases that and so most have been issues concerning cleaning, sanitizing etcetera and relying on guests’ good commom sense.”

Establishments have had to change the way they operate to prepare for guests’ return.

Buffet breakfasts will be off the menu. Government guidelines include leaving meals at guests’ doors, encouraging visitors to wear masks when using communal corridors and cleaning keys between lets.

Bob Duff-Dick, from the Rosamaly Guest House, on Glebe Avenue, said: “We are currently working through the government guidelines for reopening and putting together a risk assessment.

“Our current plans are to open room only as our dining room does not support the 1metre social distancing requirements. We are however considering offering guests takeaway baps and sandwiches.

“We have not had a mass scramble on the bookings front post the announcement, however we do not use online booking agency so we may not be a good measure of the market although from talking to other establishments who do I don’t think so far it has happened.”