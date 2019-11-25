Homes and businesses affected by power cut

A fault has occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the Beccles area with an uplanned power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

An early morning power cut has affected homes and businesses in the Beccles area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The unplanned power cut has left properties in Beccles without electricity this morning (Monday, November 25).

The power cut is affecting customers living in the NR34 9 postcode.

UK Power Networks were alerted to the power cut at 2.13am on November 25.

Engineers have since arrived on the scene and are working to fix the fault and restore power as soon as possible.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website said: "We became aware of a power cut at 2.13am.

"We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault.

"Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs."

It adds that the "estimated power restoration time" is between 10.30am and 11.30am.