Festival to showcase town and celebrate Beccles' success in hosting start of 2019 Women's Tour

The Aviva Women's tour passing through Beccles, PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Tourism bosses have called on business owners to showcase the best of Beccles ahead of a major cycling event next week.

Christine Pinsent, of Beccles Business and Tourism Association, issued the rallying call ahead of the 2019 OVO Energy Women's Tour, which gets under way from New Market in the town on Monday, June 10.

With thousands expected to visit the town, as well as TV cameras due to be filming from the start line for the tour's first stage, there will also be a celebration festival on Sunday.

Ms Pinsent said: "As a celebration of Beccles being chosen to host the start of the tour, we are holding a family festival on Sunday, June 9 in and around New Market.

"There will be a variety of sports related activities for all of the family to participate and join in with, plus the chance to meet and join a Q&A session with some of the cyclists.

"There will only be a handful of outside food and drink stalls on Sunday as we would really like the public on the day to use all of our cafes, takeaways, bars, pubs and restaurants in the town so all local businesses can benefit from this event.

"If you do not usually open on a Sunday, please do consider this, especially for those of you in the food and drink industry."

On Monday, June 10, more than 2,000 spectators are expected to watch from the start line in Beccles.

Ms Pinsent said: "Ahead of both events, we really would like to encourage all businesses, especially those in the town centre, to get into the spirit of the occasion and decorate the town with bunting and flags.

"We hope everyone can get together to ensure we are presenting our town to be the best market town in Suffolk, particularly given the TV coverage we will receive."

Business owners are also urged to decorate shop windows, with a competition to be held to find the best descorated.

The prize will be two tickets for the VIP hospitality tent on the race day.

To enter, send a photo of the display to activecommunities@eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

The event, jointly organised between Beccles Town Council and Beccles Business and Tourism Association, as well as East Suffolk Council, will run from noon until 5pm on Sunday.