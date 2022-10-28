Woman from Beccles wins £3,000 on The Chase

A woman from Beccles is £3,000 richer after her team defeated the chaser on the hit ITV show.

Alison, a teacher and self-proclaimed bookworm, aged 49, appeared on The Chase last night (October 27) and faced the Dark Destroyer, Shaun Wallace.

She accumulated £4,000 in the first round but only took the lowest £1,000 offer from Wallace allowing her to get an extra two questions wrong before being caught by him.

Wallace described her decision to take the low offer as "very sensible".

Alison got through by the skin of her teeth and her team amassed £9,000 to go head-to-head with Wallace over 14 steps in the final chase.

They defeated him in the last second with each taking home their share of the jackpot.

During a chat with host Bradley Walsh, Alison revealed she would use the money to go on a Caribbean cruise.