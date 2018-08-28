Woman who lost 9st slips into dress for the first time in 29 years

A Beccles woman has lost a staggering nine stone after more than a year of commitment to her diet.

Claire Johnson joined her local Slimming World group, at Worlingham Primary school 17 months ago.

The chicken factory worker hit a wall with her weight when she was forced to cut down her boots because her legs had widened so much.

“When it got to that point because they didn’t fit my legs, that was quite embarrassing for me,” she said.

The 42-year-old said she had always been a shy person and would just go home and feed herself.

“Since I lost the weight I have a social life and I have friendships, I have made so many friends through the group.

“It has not just changed my life, it has actually saved my life,” she said.

As a size 24, she would never wear dresses and be limited to shopping in particular stores.

But last year, Miss Johnson slipped into a dress for the first time in 29 years to flaunt her size 10 figure.

“It changes the person on the inside as well as on the outside, it is a group for everyone men, women, even if you want to go from a size 12 to a size 10,” she said.

Since her weight loss, Miss Johnson said that “possibly the next step” would be to being dating.

She said the highlight of her year was getting through to the local stages of the Woman of the Year for Slimming World last year.

“I didn’t go any further but that was the greatest victory of all,” she said.

The Beccles and Bungay groups are held throughout the week, for more information contact Liz Sunderland on 07979781480.