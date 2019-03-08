Van window smashed on corner of Beccles street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van's window was smashed in Beccles.

The van was parked on the corner of Grove Lane and Kilbrack on Monday October 14 when the nearside window was smashed.

The incident occurred between 9.30am and 11am.

Nothing was removed from the van.

Anyone who noticed any unusual activity nearby, or who has information about the incident, is urged to call officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/62664/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.