Search

Advanced search

Van window smashed on corner of Beccles street

PUBLISHED: 12:38 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 16 October 2019

Grove Lane at the junction with Kilbrack, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps

Grove Lane at the junction with Kilbrack, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van's window was smashed in Beccles.

The van was parked on the corner of Grove Lane and Kilbrack on Monday October 14 when the nearside window was smashed.

You may also want to watch:

The incident occurred between 9.30am and 11am.

Nothing was removed from the van.

Anyone who noticed any unusual activity nearby, or who has information about the incident, is urged to call officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/62664/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers facing hour long delays on A140

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Joy for six Norfolk restaurants as new AA guide list announced

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Someone will get killed’: Mother’s plea to drivers following crash

Sue Ford, 50, said she is shocked

Finalists in the Norfolk Business Awards announced

The Norfolk Business Awards are set to return this year, with the finalists announced ahead of the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Norwich Playhouse launches first Christmas show A Circus Carol

Norwich Playhouse is launching its very first in-house Christmas production, a Circus Carol based on the Christmas Carol story but with a circus twist. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Amateur artist’s bid for TV success proves to be a wash out

Bressingham amateur artist Timothy Boyle who is set to appear on Sky Arts Landscape Artist Of The Year. Picture: Steve Peskett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists