New pictures reveal progress of club’s £770,000 3G pitch

PUBLISHED: 12:25 15 January 2019

Work is under way on the new Beccles Town Football Club's new 3G pitch. Photo: BTFC.

Work is under way on the new Beccles Town Football Club's new 3G pitch. Photo: BTFC.

A state-of-the-art 3G pitch which will inspire a new generation of footballers is nearing completion.

Before work began. Picture: Nick ButcherBefore work began. Picture: Nick Butcher

New pictures of Beccles Town Football Club’s facility at The Nest, off Common Lane South, show how the pitch is shaping up.

Contractors moved into the site on October 15 and have been working tirelessly to build the all-weather pitch.

This year marks the club’s centenary year and work on the pitch is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

The new pitch will allow footballers to train all year round in a safe environment.

Work is under way on the new Beccles Town Football Club's new 3G pitch. Photo: BTFC.

Chairman David Leech said the pitch will be installed next week as work enters the final phase.

He said: “It’s coming on well, the progress has been good. We will be having a big opening when the weather is better.

“It’s coming at the perfect time with the bad weather the pitches are starting to get unsafe. This provides an option for kids to keep training.”

