Town Council locks slipway after street floods

Beccles Town Council has announced the slipway will be locked after a residential street was flooded. Picture: Google Earth Archant

Beccles Town Council has announced a slipway will be locked after a residential street was flooded.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boat ramp will be closed after an increased flood risk to properties on Fen Lane, near the River Waveney.

In a statement, Beccles Town Council said: “Previously, boaters were allowed to remove and replace the flood boards in order to be able to launch their boats, but unfortunately this did not occur on several occasions, so the flood boards are now locked in place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, but we do need to also consider our neighbours in the area surrounding the quay.”

Any mooring holder wishing to remove their boat will be required to contact the harbour master on 01502 712225 to arrange the access.

Town Clerk, Claire Boyne said: “Fen Lane does flood and you can get puddles of water when there is a high tide.”