Cost of town centre road closure plan revealed ahead of meeting

PUBLISHED: 09:15 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 15 October 2020

Changes to the experimental traffic order are estimated to cost £18,000. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

A controversial road closure aimed at helping social distancing in a town centre is set to be discussed again at a council meeting next week.

Beccles Town Council will meet on Tuesday, October 20 at 7pm to discuss proposed changes to an experimental traffic order which has seen New Market closed to traffic for a number of months.

The meeting, which will be held on Zoom, will see councillors discuss funding the estimated £18,000 cost of implementing changes initially proposed by councillors on August 13.

The changes would see parking bays between Greggs and Barclays closed to widen the pavement, while reopening New Market to vehicles on Mondays to Thursdays.

Protests have been held about the closure, with some business owners claiming a lack of parking is putting customers off visiting town centre businesses.

Planters placed in New Market to close the road were illegally moved and damaged last week, hours before east Suffolk was placed on a regional coronavirus watchlist.

