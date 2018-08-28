Search

Advanced search

From lead soliders to creepy dolls, charity shop celebrates turning 30

PUBLISHED: 09:48 12 December 2018

Sue Ryder in Beccles has celebrated their 30th birthday. Picture: Contributed

Sue Ryder in Beccles has celebrated their 30th birthday. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A charity store in Beccles has chalked up three decades in business, as they celebrate their birthday.

Since the Sue Ryder charity shop opened their doors in November 1988, volunteers have sifted through thousands of bags of donated clothes, shoes and kitchen goods.

Between the 10 workers at the store, volunteers serve, sell and sort these through these items for up to eight hours each day.

James Gibbons is the oldest volunteer at the store, aged 83, and has been volunteering at the Beccles branch for just over a year.

He greets every customer with charm as they enter the store and never fails to opens the door for female customers.

Mr Gibbons said: “Something I really enjoy about the job is meeting enchanted people.”

Joanna Mia, of Oulton Broad, has been managing the Beccles and Bungay stores for 18 months.

Stemming from a supermarket retail background, she has switched to managing the store for the eclectic edge of products, volunteer workers as well as interesting customers.

She said: “I love the satisfaction I get from developing our volunteers and from giving our customers the thrill of finding a bargain.

“We take pride in our displays and in knowing that all our hard work goes to providing such incredibible care when is it needed the most,” she said.

In her short time at the store, Ms Mia said the volunteers sort through at least a hundred bags of donated clothing a week.

In those bags only 50pc of the goods are put on the shop floor and the rest are donated or put online.

Since she began working for the charity store she has seen witnessed some bizarre donations come through the door.

She said: “We’ve had some surprising donations during the years including a huge collection of lead soldiers, that helped us raise over £300.”

As well as the expensive collectables, there has been more memorable items which have not ended up on their shelves.

“There was an old china doll so scary looking that we decided we couldn’t put her on the shop floor,” she said.

Most Read

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

MP’s bill to end ‘shameful’ cannabis criminalisation in close defeat ahead of Brexit debate

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb calling for cannabis legalisation in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast