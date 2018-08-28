National praise for sales advisor

Persimmon Homes Suffolk director in charge Simon Wood with Philippa Doran, runner-up in the national Sales Trainee of the Year award. Picture: Persimmon Homes Archant

A young sales advisor from Beccles has earned high praise after being honoured at a national awards ceremony.

Philippa Doran was named as the runner-up for the Persimmon Homes sales trainee of the year award, which recognises young people who exceed their personal sales targets and demonstrate exceptional customer service.

She said: “I was very surprised to be nominated by my managers at Persimmon and really proud to receive this award, against trainees from all across the UK.”

Simon Wood, director in charge for Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “Philippa is a bright, driven individual who always strives to do better for her customers and for Persimmon.

“The site manager at her development, Orchard Croft in Diss, regularly sings her praises as one of the best young sales people he has worked with in his 25 years on the job.

“We are all very proud of her achievement and delighted that she has been recognised by the national Young Achievers scheme.”