‘It’s the best new start I could have given myself for the New Year’ - Slimming World group loses 54st

Rachel Read, from Gillingham, has lost 6st 8lb.

A team of slimmers have had a dream start to the New Year after losing a combined weight of 54st as part of a countdown challenge.

Rachel Read, from Gillingham, has lost 6st 8lb.

Members of the Beccles AM Slimming World group stormed their personal targets during its seasonal slim in the 10 week run up to New Year.

Rachel Read, from Gillingham, lost more than a stone during the campaign - and a total of 6st 8lb since joining the group in March.

She said: “I love Christmas and New Year and I was determined not to have another year of feeling uncomfortable and out of place at family gatherings and parties with friends.

“I can’t believe how different I feel and I haven’t had to do anything drastic either, just make small easy changes to my eating and activity levels.

“I’ve learned how to make healthy choices and I know I’ve got the tools to be slim for life.

“It’s the best new start I could have given myself for the New Year.”

Abby Earl, who runs the group, praised the hard work and dedication of the each group member.

She said: “Everyone’s wishes were different, from weight-loss targets like losing a stone or reaching their target weight to fitting into a certain outfit, being able to do something with their family for the first time or feeling good about themselves.

“Whatever it was it reminded members how important their weight loss was to them and helped to keep them focused throughout the run up to Christmas.

“The weeks leading up to Christmas are extremely busy for most of us, extra occasions and commitments can play havoc with our regular routines making it harder than ever to manage our weight.”

Ms Earl said: “Keeping active when the dark, cold nights close in can be a challenge too.

“Each week in our group we share recipes, advice and ideas for coping with potential pitfalls, from Christmas parties to shopping trips, and, by sharing ideas and keeping each other motivated, members at the Beccles group have been able to stay on track and reach their goals.”

