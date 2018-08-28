Beccles woman loses 4st and drops five dress sizes in time for Christmas

Jemma Smith, 28, has dropped five dress sizes since joining the Beccles AM Slimming World Group in January. Photo: Jemma Smith. Archant

A Beccles woman is celebrating after losing 4st and earning the title of the town’s Miss Slinky 2018.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jemma Smith, 28, has dropped five dress sizes since joining the Beccles AM Slimming World Group in January. Photo: Jemma Smith. Jemma Smith, 28, has dropped five dress sizes since joining the Beccles AM Slimming World Group in January. Photo: Jemma Smith.

Jemma Smith, 28, has dropped five dress sizes since joining the Beccles AM Slimming World Group in January.

The annual Miss Slinky competition recognises female Slimming World members who have become healthier, slimmer and more confident.

Ms Smith said: “I was already really looking forward to this Christmas and finally feeling comfortable enough in my own skin to enjoy socialising like I used to and perhaps finally wear the outfits I always dreamed of.

“Winning the title of Miss Slinky means I have even more to celebrate and I know this festive season will be even more special.”

At her heaviest the slimmer wore a size 16 dress; however she is now wearing size 8 and feeling more confident than ever.

The 28-year-old added: “When I was bigger I often felt quite unhappy. I didn’t like what I saw when I looked in the mirror, I hated shopping for clothes and I felt self-conscious most of the time.

“While sometimes it’s still hard to remember that the slim woman in the mirror is me, things are completely different now and I feel much more confident than I used to.

“Being voted for by the other people in the group is lovely because it’s thanks to them that I’ve been able to lose the weight that I have.

“I was very nervous when I first walked through the doors of the group because I expected everyone to judge me, but I needn’t have worried because everyone was so friendly and welcoming.”

Abby Earl organisers the Beccles AM group which Ms Smith attends and hopes she will act as an example of what people can achieve.

Ms Earl added: “As Jemma shows, whether you’ve got a little or a lot of weight to lose, slimming down can make a big difference to how you feel about yourself and really boost your confidence. She’s happier, healthier and fitter than ever.”

Beccles AM Slimming World group meets every Tuesday at 9.30am and 11.30am at St Luke’s Church in Rigbourne Hill.