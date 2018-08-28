Beccles £150,000 skatepark plans revealed

Plans for the Beccles skatepark have been released with the sporting area set to be finished as early as March.

Plans for Beccles’ new £150,000 skatepark have been released with the sporting area set to be finished in early March. Since 2015, The Beccles Skatepark Community and Beccles Town Council have been working tirelessly to replace the ageing wooden skate park in Common Lane South.

From Monday (November 26), the dream will become a reality as contractors begin their work on the new park which is worth £150,000.

From Monday, the dream will become a reality as contractors begin their work on the new park.

It is the skatepark’s users who have been the driving force behind the campaign – with the town council acting to facilitate plans and hold the money in the Beccles Fenland Charity Trust.

Ashley Lever, Beccles Town Councillor and member of the Beccles Skatepark Community, said: “I am just super proud of all the work that everyone has put in.

“Nik Rose has worked really hard and the town council has been on board from the beginning, we want to support the youth of the town going forward.

“It’s really exciting to see it happen, it’s exciting to see it all come together.

He added: “There are a lot of people who helped with fundraising and bringing it all together.

“We are very grateful and we will thank them all in due time.”

Throughout the process, the local skaters were consulted in the design of the park.

At the time, Nik Rose, skate park community chairman, said: “People complain about things they want in the town but this goes to show if you have got a good idea, come up with a plan and have a good team it can be achieved – things can happen.

Mr Rose added: “The skate park has been designed by consulting with the skaters - it gives them everything they want. Everyone involved should be proud of what they have achieved.

Contractors will be working and living on the site until the skatepark is complete in March next year.

According to the plans, the contractors will be travelling more than five hours and will work 10 days straight.

The workers will then take two or three days to have a break and go home.

Deputy mayor Richard Stubbings highlighted the professionalism of the young skateboarders when presenting the plans, and believes their input was crucial.