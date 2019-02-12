Skatepark on track despite vandalism

The Beccles skatepark development is running smoothly despite trespassers going onto the freshly laid pavement on their scooters, a town council has said.

The £150,000 development was initially expected to open in March, but after some minor delays to the initial build, it is now proposed to open a month later.

Claire Boyne, Town Clerk of Beccles Town Council said: “It is really going well and it is expected to be opened in six to seven weeks.

The clerk described the break in and enter as “very frustrating” but said it wouldn’t affect the current opening.

“I haven’t heard there has been any major delays to the end date of the construction,” she added, “we will begin to plan a grand opening in March.”

Contractors arrived on the site January 7 to replace the ageing wooden skate park in Common Lane South. Since then they have worked and lived on the site.

Ashley Lever, Beccles Town Councillor and member of the Beccles Skatepark Community said: “We are all really impressed with the pace and efficiency with which the contractors are working, even considering the low temperatures of the past couple of weeks.

“Completion is expected to be early April with an opening event planned for some time in May.”

While the damage to the park is yet to be determined, The town councillor urged the community to stay off until it is fully completed and all fences have been taken down.

“Any damage caused, no matter how small, will result in delays to the completion date not to mention possible increases in costs.

“This is not only to ensure the park is finished on schedule and in perfect condition but more importantly still for people’s own safety - it is a potentially dangerous building site after all. Good things come to those who wait,” Mr Lever added, “If anyone is caught trespassing on the park before completion then names will be taken and parents and relevant authorities will be informed.

Since 2015, The Beccles Skatepark Community and Beccles Town Council worked towards the rebuild and were the driving force behind the campaign.