Search

Advanced search

Founder of town’s rugby club and ‘great bloke’ dies from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:18 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 04 June 2020

Tributes have poured in for the founder of a town’s rugby club after he tragically died from coronavirus. Photo: Gareth Hadridge

Tributes have poured in for the founder of a town’s rugby club after he tragically died from coronavirus. Photo: Gareth Hadridge

Archant

Tributes have poured in for one of the founders of a town’s rugby club after he died from coronavirus.

Mr Hadridge (third from the left on the first row) was a founding member of Beccles rugby club when it was set up in 1966. Gareth HadridgeMr Hadridge (third from the left on the first row) was a founding member of Beccles rugby club when it was set up in 1966. Gareth Hadridge

82-year-old Raymond Hadridge, from Beccles, has been called an “all-round great bloke” by friends and family since he died peacefully on Sunday, May 24.

Mr Hadridge passed away after contracting coronavirus while staying in the Dell House care home.

Originally from Penygraig in Wales, the son of a miner grew up in Kent before settling in Beccles in his 20s.

Throughout his life he worked a number of jobs, largely within printing, though he also directed a plumbing business in Kent.

His son said: “He was a brilliant dad - always there for us, always caring. He was generous and always there if you had problems. Photo: Gareth HadridgeHis son said: “He was a brilliant dad - always there for us, always caring. He was generous and always there if you had problems. Photo: Gareth Hadridge

But one of his greatest legacies came from his passion for rugby, as a founding member of the Beccles Rugby Club.

His son Gareth said: “He was a brilliant dad - always there for us, always caring. He was generous and always there if you had problems.

“We’re a big Welsh family, and he was always into rugby. He loved football and any sports but rugby was the main passion.”

Mr Hadridge was a founding member of Beccles Rugby Club when it was set up in 1966. He played in the original team and had spells as the club secretary, chairman and president.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the club said: “Probably the most important part of his time at the club was setting up the first Beccles youth team in the 1980s. He and Kevin Eaton set up the first youth team to play rugby and since then youth rugby has continued to this day. Today there can be over 200 kids enjoying rugby at Beccles, a great legacy.”

Mr Hadridge is survived by his wife Pat, four children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

His funeral will be on Friday, June 12 for members of his family.

However anyone who wishes to pay respects is encouraged by his family to don their brightest rugby shirt - preferably Welsh - and line the streets from London Road between the traffic lights and Butcher’s Arms pub at 10.30am for a procession.

Mr Hadridge’s family also said those who wished to could leave him messages or donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cars banned from town centre streets as shops reopen

Blyburgate, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council firm which lost millions set to get £21m loan to prevent collapse

A council is set to loan up to £21m to its own housing company - which lost £6m of public cash - to prevent it going into liquidation. Photo: Archant

New Greggs store to be unveiled on retail park

A general view of the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24