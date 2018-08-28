Beccles roads to close for bridge and level crossing works

A number of planned roadworks will cause diversionsin Beccles. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

Bridge and level crossing works will close two Beccles streets overnight in the coming weeks.

Starting tomorrow, January 24, Bridge Street will close at the bridge so that barrier repairs can be carried out and trough clearance.

Diversions will be in place and the closure is planned for two days, to take place from 8pm to 6am.

The A146 Norwich Road will also close for testing on the level crossing to be carried out.

The testing will take place from February 2 to 3, and diversions will be in place.

The work will take place from 11pm to 6am.

Will you be affected by these works? Let us know by emailing Beccles and Bungay reporter Greta Levy via greta.levy@archant.co.uk