Post-lockdown plans unveiled as theatre announces socially distanced festive programme

The cast of Christmas LIVE! due to perform at Beccles Public Hall. PHOTO: Beccles Public Hall and Theatre Archant

A theatre has announced its Christmas programme will kick off almost immediately once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Ryan Holt is putting on a covid secure live show at Beccles Public Hall. PHOTO: Louisa Lay Ryan Holt is putting on a covid secure live show at Beccles Public Hall. PHOTO: Louisa Lay

Some of the regions best talent are set to perform at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre next month for socially-distanced and Covid-safe productions.

After huge demand for the theatre’s family production of Inside the Snowglobe, which will be held in place of the postponed annual pantomime, theatre bosses have now unveiled the line-up for the festive season.

John Cushing, venue director, said: “After the year we have all had, people want some kind of normality this Christmas and we are pleased to be working with our creative partners to deliver our socially-distanced programme of entertainment for all ages.”

Raising the curtain on December 4, the Joe Ringer Band will be bringing their production of Step into Christmas to the stage featuring some of the UK’s top musicians and vocal talent.

Joe Ringer brings his production of Step into Christmas to the venue. PHOTO: Beccles Public Hall and Theatre Joe Ringer brings his production of Step into Christmas to the venue. PHOTO: Beccles Public Hall and Theatre

The following night, December 5, will see Richie Sampson present an Evening with the Drifters, playing all the favourites.

Lockdown: The Musical will be performed by the Quirk House Theatre Company on December 9, promising a production “guaranteed to make you laugh off your facemask”.

Producer Ryan Holt will bring another new production, Christmas LIVE!, to the theatre on December 12 with singing sensation Rebecca Jillings, West End vocalist Aaron Bolton, comedy impressionist The Man They Call G and magician Joshua Pickering all on the line-up.

From December 19-24, the theatre will also be hosting Inside the Snowglobe in place of the annual pantomime, which was postponed earlier this year following the pandemic.

Following sell-out performances earlier this year, the Foolhardy Circus will return to the town on December 28 and 29, before an Evening of Burlesque will close the year on December 31.

Bosses have also reassured patrons that should any event have to be cancelled or postponed due to any further Coronavirus restrictions, a full refund or chance to move tickets will be offered.

Tickets for each production are limited due to socially distanced seating, so people are urged to book early online at www.becclespublichall.com, with the box office remaining closed in person throughout lockdown.