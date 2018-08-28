Beccles power outage due to fault in electrical equipment

Power was restored to more than 580 homes in Beccles last night after an equipment fault left the town in the dark.

According to the UK Power Network, engineers worked quickly to restore power to 582 homes on Thursday night.

The cut to power came after a fault with a piece of electrical equipment at 3.45pm.

All customers were reported to have their power back on by 5.07pm.

A spokesperson from UK Power Network said: “We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

