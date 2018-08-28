Search

Beccles power outage due to fault in electrical equipment

PUBLISHED: 12:34 04 January 2019

More than 580 customers have been affected in three post codes in the area. Picture: Screen shot take from UK Power Networks

Power was restored to more than 580 homes in Beccles last night after an equipment fault left the town in the dark.

According to the UK Power Network, engineers worked quickly to restore power to 582 homes on Thursday night.

The cut to power came after a fault with a piece of electrical equipment at 3.45pm.

All customers were reported to have their power back on by 5.07pm.

A spokesperson from UK Power Network said: “We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Residents in the NR34 0, NR34 8, NR34 9 are expected to be without power until 6pm.

