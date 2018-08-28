Search

Power cut in Beccles affecting more than 580 homes after ‘underground cable fault’

PUBLISHED: 16:36 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 03 January 2019

More than 580 customers have been affected in three post codes in the area. Picture: Screen shot take from UK Power Networks

Homes have been left in the dark after a power outage in Beccles this afternoon.

More than 580 customers have been affected in three post codes across the area.

Residents in the NR34 0, NR34 8, NR34 9 are expected to be without power until 6pm.

It is believed the power is out due to a high voltage line being faulted.

Lights are flickering on and off in properties on Banham Road, Cherry Hill Close and Cucumber Lane.

Traffic lights have also been affected by the cut in power.

An update from UK Power Networks read: “At this point we think the issue is an underground cable fault affected 582 properties. Until an engineer arrives it is difficult to give a time of restoration.

“We’re often able to re-route power remotely so you be back on sooner, or your power may go on or off.”

Stores such as Tescos are turning away customers due to the power fault.

