‘It’s not acceptable in our town’ - Mayor wages war on town’s dog poo plague

A sign asking dog owners to clean up after their pets.

A mayor has taken aim at the foul play of inconsiderate dog owners who refuse to pick up their pet’s poo.

A three-week survey of Beccles found 125 incidents of abandoned dog poo across the town.

But mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw is not prepared to allow the town to transform into a dog mess minefield.

She said: “It’s one of the biggest issues that has been in my inbox ever since I first became a councillor.

“Obviously most people with dogs are responsible, it is a tiny number of people who do this but they have such a big impact.”

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw.

To understand the scale of the poo plague facing the town Mrs Brambley-Crawshaw, as chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan, set up the survey.

She added: “It came through the Neighbourhood Plan Group to provide a solution; to find the worst areas and go into those areas and see if there is anything we can improve.”

In total 125 incidents were recorded and St George’s Road was revealed to be the worst affected in the town – with 22 findings of pooch poop.

Surprisingly the road’s score was twice as high as Beccles Common – a popular dog-walking destination.

Beccles Common.

Many people responding to the survey complained of a problematic ‘route’, passing through St George’s Road and Pleasant Place, which had no bins.

Mr Brambley-Crawshaw said: “Ultimately responsibility lies with individual dog owners but sometimes a simple solution can make a big difference.

“There have been instances in the past where we have put a bin in a bad area and the issue is almost eradicated completely.”

However bins may not solve the problem in every case – Beccles Common has a number of bins but is still among the worst affected.

As a last resort, persistent offenders could face a fine by Waveney District Council.

The mayor explained it is important to tackle the problem for the “town’s self esteem” and as a show of respect for local resident.

She said: “Generally Beccles is very beautiful but if we let things slip it will only get worse.

“I want to make it really clear it’s not acceptable in our town.”