Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘It’s not acceptable in our town’ - Mayor wages war on town’s dog poo plague

PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 February 2019

A sign asking dog owners to clean up after their pets. Picture: Chris Bishop

A sign asking dog owners to clean up after their pets. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A mayor has taken aim at the foul play of inconsiderate dog owners who refuse to pick up their pet’s poo.

A three-week survey of Beccles found 125 incidents of abandoned dog poo across the town.

But mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw is not prepared to allow the town to transform into a dog mess minefield.

She said: “It’s one of the biggest issues that has been in my inbox ever since I first became a councillor.

“Obviously most people with dogs are responsible, it is a tiny number of people who do this but they have such a big impact.”

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw. Picture: Nick ButcherElfrede Brambley-Crawshaw. Picture: Nick Butcher

To understand the scale of the poo plague facing the town Mrs Brambley-Crawshaw, as chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan, set up the survey.

She added: “It came through the Neighbourhood Plan Group to provide a solution; to find the worst areas and go into those areas and see if there is anything we can improve.”

In total 125 incidents were recorded and St George’s Road was revealed to be the worst affected in the town – with 22 findings of pooch poop.

Surprisingly the road’s score was twice as high as Beccles Common – a popular dog-walking destination.

Beccles Common. PHOTO: Nick ButcherBeccles Common. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Many people responding to the survey complained of a problematic ‘route’, passing through St George’s Road and Pleasant Place, which had no bins.

Mr Brambley-Crawshaw said: “Ultimately responsibility lies with individual dog owners but sometimes a simple solution can make a big difference.

“There have been instances in the past where we have put a bin in a bad area and the issue is almost eradicated completely.”

However bins may not solve the problem in every case – Beccles Common has a number of bins but is still among the worst affected.

As a last resort, persistent offenders could face a fine by Waveney District Council.

The mayor explained it is important to tackle the problem for the “town’s self esteem” and as a show of respect for local resident.

She said: “Generally Beccles is very beautiful but if we let things slip it will only get worse.

“I want to make it really clear it’s not acceptable in our town.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos caused by car fire on A11

The car on fire northbound on the A11 near the Ketteringham junction causing a traffic tailback. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

The village at war - parish council chairman’s letter on two years of ‘false allegations and abuse’ to councillors and staff

Hoveton Parish Council chairman Martin Richmond. Photo: Simon Finlay

Starbucks drive-through could be built on supermarket car park

The Asda store in Lowestoft, where the new Starbucks coffee shop development is being proposed for the southern section of the Asda car park. Picture: Google Images

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Mark Armstrong on his Freethorpe 10 experience and his struggle with safety pins...

Mark Armstrong enjoyed his Freethorpe 10 experience. Picture: Sally Bliss

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Traffic chaos caused by car fire on A11

The car on fire northbound on the A11 near the Ketteringham junction causing a traffic tailback. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The village at war - parish council chairman’s letter on two years of ‘false allegations and abuse’ to councillors and staff

Hoveton Parish Council chairman Martin Richmond. Photo: Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists