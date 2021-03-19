Video
Second Covid-19 pharmacy vaccination site to open in region
- Credit: Mick Howes
A pharmacy in Beccles is set to become the second site in the region offering life-saving coronavirus jabs.
People eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination in Norfolk and Waveney, aged 50-plus, will have another location to choose from when a second pharmacy vaccination site opens next week.
Beccles Health Centre Pharmacy will join the Covid-19 vaccination programme from Monday, March 22 as it starts giving vaccines to the community.
It will join Hayden Chemist, in Oulton Broad - which opened in January - as a second pharmacy vaccination site goes live in Norfolk and Waveney.
In addition to the vaccination sites already operating, the pharmacy, on St Mary’s Road, will become one of more than 230 pharmacy sites nationally joining the vaccination programme.
Further ones are planned for Norfolk and Waveney over the coming weeks.
Mitul Patel - the co-owner and director of Beccles Health Centre Pharmacy and Hayden Chemist - said: “We are incredibly proud to play our part in helping the NHS roll out the biggest vaccination programme in its history.
"The team is fully ready to play its part in administering free Covid-19 vaccinations and pleased to have been given the green light.
Most Read
- 1 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
- 2 Man dies after car collides with tree on A149
- 3 Coffee shop for sale so 'stranded' owner can go home after lockdown
- 4 Man suffers broken nose in Norwich street attack
- 5 'You stole my husband' - wife's courtroom message to lorry driver
- 6 Man in 70s suffers head injuries in road rage attack
- 7 Man who went missing in Norwich found
- 8 How will 1,700 planned new homes change Norwich suburb?
- 9 Distracted driver looked in his bag before killing woman in crash
- 10 Person walked over crossing eight seconds before train crashed into it
"Pharmacies are highly-experienced in giving vaccinations and provide an extra choice for people when booking their vaccine via the national NHS booking system.”
Melanie Craig, chief executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “I’m really pleased that we can announce another pharmacy site will be offering Covid-19 vaccinations to patients in Norfolk and Waveney.
"This will provide another location for patients to choose from when booking their appointment via the national booking system.
“The Covid-19 vaccination programme in Norfolk and Waveney continues to go from strength to strength."
Waveney MP Peter Aldous tweeted: "I am delighted with the news that another vaccination site - Beccles Health Centre Pharmacy - will open in our area on Monday, March 22, and pay tribute to the ongoing efforts of everyone involved in the vaccination roll-out."
There are more than 30 sites across Norfolk and Waveney offering Covid-19 vaccinations - comprising hospital hubs, primary care network sites, large vaccination centres and pharmacies.