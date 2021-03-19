Second Covid-19 pharmacy vaccination site to open in region

Video

Published: 11:36 AM March 19, 2021

Muriel Cooper from Beccles gets vaccinated by Jordann Ramoutar at Hayden Chemists in Oulton Broad. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A pharmacy in Beccles is set to become the second site in the region offering life-saving coronavirus jabs.

People eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination in Norfolk and Waveney, aged 50-plus, will have another location to choose from when a second pharmacy vaccination site opens next week.

Beccles Health Centre Pharmacy on St Mary’s Road, Beccles, will become the second pharmacy in the area offering life-saving coronavirus jabs from next week. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Beccles Health Centre Pharmacy will join the Covid-19 vaccination programme from Monday, March 22 as it starts giving vaccines to the community.

It will join Hayden Chemist, in Oulton Broad - which opened in January - as a second pharmacy vaccination site goes live in Norfolk and Waveney.

The new Covid-19 vaccination centre at Hayden Chemists in Oulton Broad. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

In addition to the vaccination sites already operating, the pharmacy, on St Mary’s Road, will become one of more than 230 pharmacy sites nationally joining the vaccination programme.

Further ones are planned for Norfolk and Waveney over the coming weeks.

Mitul Patel, co-owner at Hayden Chemists in Oulton Broad. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Mitul Patel - the co-owner and director of Beccles Health Centre Pharmacy and Hayden Chemist - said: “We are incredibly proud to play our part in helping the NHS roll out the biggest vaccination programme in its history.

"The team is fully ready to play its part in administering free Covid-19 vaccinations and pleased to have been given the green light.

"Pharmacies are highly-experienced in giving vaccinations and provide an extra choice for people when booking their vaccine via the national NHS booking system.”

Melanie Craig, chief executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “I’m really pleased that we can announce another pharmacy site will be offering Covid-19 vaccinations to patients in Norfolk and Waveney.

"This will provide another location for patients to choose from when booking their appointment via the national booking system.

“The Covid-19 vaccination programme in Norfolk and Waveney continues to go from strength to strength."

The new Covid-19 vaccination centre at Hayden Chemists in Oulton Broad. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Waveney MP Peter Aldous tweeted: "I am delighted with the news that another vaccination site - Beccles Health Centre Pharmacy - will open in our area on Monday, March 22, and pay tribute to the ongoing efforts of everyone involved in the vaccination roll-out."

There are more than 30 sites across Norfolk and Waveney offering Covid-19 vaccinations - comprising hospital hubs, primary care network sites, large vaccination centres and pharmacies.