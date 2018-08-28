Search

Most successful year ever for Beccles panto as more than 2,000 enjoy Sleeping Beauty

PUBLISHED: 17:16 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 26 January 2019

Dame Victoria Sponge and ensemble dancers in Sleeping Beauty. Picture: Alan Lyall

Dame Victoria Sponge and ensemble dancers in Sleeping Beauty. Picture: Alan Lyall

More than 2,000 people enjoyed Beccles pantomime over the course of the festive season, making it the most successful year to date.

Audiences flocked to Beccles Public Hall for 12 performances of Sleeping Beauty from December 21 to 31 last year, delighting families from across the region.

Having earned rave reviews over the past few years, expectations were again exceeded as the pantomime beat all previous box office records.

The show was again produced by Spark Live Pantomimes, who have held the seasonal residency at the hall since 2015.

Producer Ryan Holt said he was delighted with the show’s success.

“It’s always nerve-wracking for us coming back each year,” he said. “I want to make the show bigger and better than the year before - with extra special effects and surprises - and I think we achieved that in 2018.

“The cast, crew and everyone associated with the pantomime have been bowled over with the amount of support we’ve received, the fantastic reviews and comments we have had on social media and the fact that many of the performances were a sell-out.”

Just a few weeks into the new year, Spark Live Pantomimes’ return to Beccles has already been confirmed for 2019.

The company will present Dick Whittington from December 20 to 31, with Daniel Hanton - who played Dame Victoria Sponge in Sleeping Beauty - confirmed to return as Sarah the Cook. His partner in crime Ross Chenery will also return to play Idle Jack.

“We absolutely love performing in Beccles,” said Mr Holt. “It’s a fantastic theatre and we are thrilled to be coming back again later this year.

“I can’t give too much away about Dick Whittington yet, but we hope to bring back many familiar faces.”

Lesley Cox, event co-ordinator at Beccles Public Hall, added: “Sleeping Beauty was a brilliant success. It broke all panto box office records and saw more than 2,000 people come through the doors.

“More importantly it was great to see everyone having such a good time and to receive lots of lovely comments from people telling us how much they’d enjoyed it.”

Tickets for Dick Whittington can be purchased by calling 01502 770060. Adult tickets cost £18, with children and concessions priced at £12. Families of four can purchase a group ticket for £44.

