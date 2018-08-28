Sleeping Beauty cast to provide spellbinding entertainment during town’s festive lights switch-on

Fairy Lights (Laura Watling) and Sleeping Beauty (Rebecca Jillings) with members of the lights switch-on committee Colin Crisp, Alex Moore and Michael Clips. Pictures: Charlotte James Photography

The magical glow of Christmas will soon be illuminating towns across Waveney as festive lights switch-on events take centre stage.

Fairy Lights (Laura Watling) and Sleeping Beauty (Rebecca Jillings) are preparing to turn on the Christmas lights in Beccles. Pictures: Charlotte James Photography Fairy Lights (Laura Watling) and Sleeping Beauty (Rebecca Jillings) are preparing to turn on the Christmas lights in Beccles. Pictures: Charlotte James Photography

In Beccles, the cast of this year’s Beccles pantomime Sleeping Beauty will grace the stage at the town’s popular lights switch-on event on Friday, November 30.

The evening, hosted by Dame Victoria Sponge, will kick off at 5.30pm on the main stage with a rendition of The 12 Days of Christmas and a performance from the young ensemble cast.

Switch-on is 6pm and live entertainment will continue throughout the evening with performances from Tom Elgie, Fiona Harber, Beccles Rock Choir and Bellatonic.

Town shops will remain open, stallholders will line the streets selling seasonal wares and visitors can fill up on winter warmers with a huge choice of street food.

Children can enjoy a range of fairground rides, meet live reindeer and Father Christmas in his grotto.

Daniel Hanton, who plays Dame Victoria Sponge, said it was a privilege to switch on the lights, alongside Beccles mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw and Miss Suffolk.

Daniel Hanton said: “I am really excited to be entrusted with the important job of illuminating our town for Christmas. It’s always such a lovely community event.

“Our rehearsals are in full swing and this event means that it isn’t long until we welcome audiences through the doors of the Public Hall.

“And of course Victoria Sponge will be on her best behaviour during the switch-on, although I can’t guarantee it for anyone coming to watch the show!”

Spark Live Pantomimes, the production company behind Sleeping Beauty, are also sponsors of the 2018 Christmas Tree Trail.

Families must visit all the decorated trees situated in shop windows and businesses throughout Beccles and note down the letter or number on each, which will spell out a phrase.

Leaflets can be collected from all participating businesses and returned to collection boxes with the completed phrase. One lucky winner will receive a family ticket for Sleeping Beauty.

About 5,000 children across Waveney are expected to take part in a colouring competition to win a family ticket and a chance to meet the cast.