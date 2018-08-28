Mother forced to bathe children in boiled bottled water as water works continue

Picture: Contributed by Katie Jones Archant

A Beccles mother has been forced to bathe her children in boiled bottled water after a higher-level of chlorine crept into the town’s water supply.

Katie Jones said her tap water “tastes like a swimming pool” as Essex & Suffolk Water carry out maintenance at their treatment works in Barsham.

Mrs Jones said: “You may as well be bathing in the swimming pool - It’s disgusting.”

Her two children, aged 7 and 3, are allergic to chlorine and haven’t been able to have their routine bath since Monday, January 14.

“My three-year-old is also autistic and loves baths,” she added, “I can’t do water for the fish, the pets are drinking bottled water as well.”

But since the works began the mother-of-two said her children have “both had rashes and are itchy - me and hubby have been itchy too since.”

She added: “When I phoned [Essex & Suffolk Water] on Monday night they told me no works were happening.”

On Wednesday, an automated text message was sent to customers in the area detailing they were currently carrying out work at their water treatment plant.

The message read: “We are currently carrying out work at our water treatment plant. You may notice that the water taste is slightly different but this is normal and no reason for concern.”

The company said the work will be completed by Wednesday, January 24, and advised to place a covered jug filled with water in the fridge for a few hours to rid the taste of chlorine.

A spokesperson for the Essex and Suffolk Water said there is always a “very low level of chlorine in our water”,

“It’s a legal requirement to kill off any harmful bacteria and ensure drinking water is kept to a highest standard.”

“There has not been a significant increase in the amount of chlorine being added to the water while this work is taking place, but customers may notice that the taste is slightly different.

“If customers have any concerns they contact us on 0345 782 0999 or tweet us.”