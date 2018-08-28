Mayor faces off with Sleeping Beauty star in heated bake-off challenge

With spatulas at the ready, each were armed with pretty pots full of jam, buttercream and an abundance of sweets. Picture: Charlotte James Photography Charlotte James Photography & Events

The mayor of Beccles went head-to-head with the town’s pantomine dame in a fierce bake-off challenge.

Both had to decorate a Victoria sponge in 60 seconds and a winner was picked. Picture: Charlotte James Photography Both had to decorate a Victoria sponge in 60 seconds and a winner was picked. Picture: Charlotte James Photography

Victoria Sponge of Sleeping Beauty was challenged by Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw in a riveting bake-off involving the whole town.

After Victoria Sponge attempted to take the reins as the finest baker in the area, the mayor wouldn’t stand for it, taking on the panto star.

The battle was held at Twyfords Café after Richard Godfrey, gallantly offered his store and services for the competition.

In a heated 60 second battle, the powerful women geared up to decorate a Victoria Sponge cake.

Mayor of Beccles Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw challenged Sleeping Beauty�s pantomime Dame, Victoria Sponge to a bake-off after she insisted she was the finest baker in the land. Picture: Charlotte James Photography Mayor of Beccles Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw challenged Sleeping Beauty�s pantomime Dame, Victoria Sponge to a bake-off after she insisted she was the finest baker in the land. Picture: Charlotte James Photography

Armed with their spatulas, each were handed pots full of jam, buttercream and sweets.

Crowds flooded to the 60 second battle on Friday, November 30, as the pair smothered the base with jam and cream, scattered sweets and rushed to perfectly position the cake.

Despite protests from both contenders, the title for the finest decorated cake was awarded to Elfrede.

The major said: “What can I say, I am absolutely delighted to win.

“I thought I had it in the bag anyway when half of Victoria’s cake fell apart, and there she was blaming the temperature of the icing.

“Seriously though, it was fantastic fun. The pantomime is great for our community and I would encourage anyone who hasn’t done so already to buy tickets, as it’s selling out fast.” she said.

But Victoria Sponge was not graceful with the loss, saying: “I am Beccles’ answer to Mary Berry and everyone will see that when they come to see my culinary delights at the pantomime. But do just mind out if you’re in the front row, I really love to get creative.”

The production of Sleeping Beautiful will be performed at Beccles Public Hall from Friday, December 21.

A ticket to the event for two adults and two children costs £42, the price for an adult is £12.50, a ticket for a child is £10.50 and concessions are £11.50.

To purchase the tickets, visit www.becclespublichall.com or call the box office on 01502 770060.

The dazzling performance by Sparklive pantomines has has already garnered much interest from the public desperate to enjoy another stellar performance.