Man’s million metre challenge for veterans’ charity

Keith Rix is rowing one million metres for Veterans' Life. Picture: Keith Rix Archant

A Norfolk veteran has passed the halfway mark of his one million metre challenge to raise money for a cause supporting ex-servicemen in their time of need.

Keith Rix, from Wrentham, near Lowestoft, will row the distance of travelling from Norwich to Poland as he challenges himself to row 10,000 metres a day for 100 days.

The 51-year-old is a former Irish Guard and passed the 500,000 metre mark this week.

He is three quarters of the way towards his £10,000 total for Veterans Lifeline.

Mr Rix, who was born in Sprowston, completes the gruelling challenge each morning at 5am after he wakes up alongside six-year-old Tommy.

The father-of-four said: “He’s awake, I’m awake, I go down and do the 10,000.

“The first couple of days were daunting as you’re thinking I have 99 days to go, but you find a groove with it.”

Along the way, Mr Rix has also achieved a number of personal successes, from completing the 10,000 metre distance in under 40 minutes and also shedding more than 17lb in 53 days.

And even with 40-plus days to go, Mr Rix says he plans to continue enjoying the challenge.

He said: “I am invigorated, I’m inspired by some of the messages I have got from ex-serving veterans. I have had private messages from wives of veterans that are really struggling saying what I am doing is helping their husbands to get out of bed.”

Before launching the challenge on September 7, he spent a week practicing 10,000 metres a day to ensure he was ready for the mammoth challenge.

The charity he has chosen to support is Veterans Lifeline, which was set up by fellow Irish Guards warrant officer Nicholas Perry.

The charity supports struggling veterans and their families across the UK by providing quick assistance for practical or personal matters.

The charity receives 30 requests on average per month for help and advice.

Its aim for the next 12 months is to be able to provide respite breaks at its static caravan, expand its support network in its work to prevent veteran suicide and continue raising money for a mini-bus for its charitable activities.

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/keithrix069 to donate.