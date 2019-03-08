Beccles Lido needs 'big upgrades' as crowds down on last year, director says

Picture: Neil Didsbury

A director of Beccles lido has said poor weather and out of date facilities are the reason 4,000 fewer people visited this summer.

Picture: Neil Didsbury

Shaun Crowley, one of the five directors of Beccles Lido, said there were nearly 49,000 visitors in 2018, but this summer only 45,000 people visited the public pool.

The lido closed for the winter yesterday, on Sunday, September 9.

Mr Crowley said: "It certainly wasn't as good a summer as last year, but on balance it was still good and steady.

"Clearly the weather wasn't as good, and the lido is definitely in need of some big upgrades. We're still popular but no doubt we have to replace the lido."

Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The pool owners have already started draining the lido, and are preparing to replace the liner which they say is at the end of its life.

He said: "It's a big project but the good news is we have raised over £250,000 this summer to go towards the work. It's most of the money we need.

"We do need another £70,000 to reach the target.

"We have enough money to start the project and will be putting in new pipes, ready for the last finishing touches."

Mr Crowley added that he hoped the public would stand behind the lido and donate some money through its online fundraiser.

He said: "Fingers crossed we will find the money before it's time to open next season but I don't think we or the public can be complacent - it's still a big slug of money to raise,"

The lido hopes to raise some of the money at the Beccles beer fest, their biggest fundraising event of the year on from November 15-17 at Beccles Public Hall.

Mr Crowley said: "So get down their, all the latest music and fundraising will be going on, and there's more information on our Facebook page."

Despite the slight drop in the number of visitors, many visitors were still able to enjoy swimming at the lido this summer.

Let us know if you went in the comments.