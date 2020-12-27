'We were hit by water from every side of the site': Lido assessing floods damage

Gallery

Beccles Lido site manager Carl Murray wades in the flood waters to access the attraction and prevent further damage. Picture: Beccles Lido - Credit: Beccles Lido

The site manager at a much-loved lido waded through waist-high flood waters on Christmas Day to prevent further damage to the popular attraction.

Beccles Lido was hit by floods over recent days.

Shaun Crowley, the director of Beccles Lido Limited, said the latest "disaster" came in the midst of the coronavirus crisis where they had lost more than £100,000.

Having only re-opened on December 2 for cold water swimming, it meant sessions were cancelled on Boxing Day and the pool is likely to be closed in the coming week.

Mr Crowley said: "The flood is quite spectacular, and we were hit by water from every side of the site.

"Our site manager Carl Murray was amazing – wading in on site on Christmas Day morning to turn all the systems off and secure the site to prevent what might otherwise have been more extensive damage."

The Lido team is now anxiously waiting to assess the damage, having spent £500,000 on refurbishments last winter for this season.

Mr Crowley said: "To be honest, it’s going to be impossible to assess that damage, or what we have to do to clean up, until the water subsides and we can get on site – at the moment the only way in is to wade in or on a paddle board."

