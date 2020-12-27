News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'We were hit by water from every side of the site': Lido assessing floods damage

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:41 PM December 27, 2020   
Beccles Lido site manager Carl Murray wades in the flood waters to access the attraction and prevent further damage.

Beccles Lido site manager Carl Murray wades in the flood waters to access the attraction and prevent further damage. Picture: Beccles Lido

The site manager at a much-loved lido waded through waist-high flood waters on Christmas Day to prevent further damage to the popular attraction.

Beccles Lido was hit by floods over recent days.

Joanna Killingworth on a paddle board at Beccles Lido.

Joanna Killingworth on a paddle board at Beccles Lido. Picture: Beccles Lido

Shaun Crowley, the director of Beccles Lido Limited, said the latest "disaster" came in the midst of the coronavirus crisis where they had lost more than £100,000.

The Beccles Lido pools narrowly avoided the flood waters.

The Beccles Lido pools narrowly avoided the flood waters. Picture: Beccles Lido

Having only re-opened on December 2 for cold water swimming, it meant sessions were cancelled on Boxing Day and the pool is likely to be closed in the coming week.

Mr Crowley said: "The flood is quite spectacular, and we were hit by water from every side of the site.

Beccles Lido site manager Carl Murray wades in the flood waters to access the attraction and prevent further damage.

Beccles Lido site manager Carl Murray wades in the flood waters to access the venue and prevent further damage. Picture: Beccles Lido

"Our site manager Carl Murray was amazing – wading in on site on Christmas Day morning to turn all the systems off and secure the site to prevent what might otherwise have been more extensive damage."

Flood damage at Beccles Lido.

Flood damage at Beccles Lido. Picture: Beccles Lido

The Lido team is now anxiously waiting to assess the damage, having spent £500,000 on refurbishments last winter for this season.

Flood damage at Beccles Lido.

Flood damage at the site of Beccles Lido. Picture: Beccles Lido

Mr Crowley said: "To be honest, it’s going to be impossible to assess that damage, or what we have to do to clean up, until the water subsides and we can get on site – at the moment the only way in is to wade in or on a paddle board."

Flood damage at Beccles Lido.

Flood damage at Beccles Lido. Picture: Beccles Lido

Joanna Killingworth on a paddle board at Beccles Lido.

Joanna Killingworth on a paddle board at Beccles Lido. Picture: Beccles Lido

Erin Whiley was a seasonal visitor to Beccles Lido.

Erin Whiley was a seasonal visitor to Beccles Lido. Picture: Beccles Lido

Vanessa Eve was a seasonal visitor to Beccles Lido.

Vanessa Eve was a seasonal visitor to Beccles Lido. Picture: Beccles Lido

Flynn Gooch

Flynn Gooch Picture: Flynn Gooch

Flooding scenes around the Beccles area.

Flooding scenes around the Beccles area. Picture: Flynn Gooch

Flooding scenes around the Beccles area.

Flooding scenes around the Beccles area. Picture: Flynn Gooch

Flooding scenes around the Beccles area.

Flooding scenes around the Beccles area. Picture: Flynn Gooch

Yasmin Ismay took these photos of the floods in Earsham on Boxing Day.

Yasmin Ismay took these photos of the floods in Earsham on Boxing Day. Picture: Yasmin Ismay

Yasmin Ismay took these photos of the floods in Earsham on Boxing Day.

Yasmin Ismay took these photos of the floods in Earsham on Boxing Day. Picture: Yasmin Ismay


