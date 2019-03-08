Beccles Lido calls for 'one last big push' for essential repairs

Youngsters at Beccles lido cooling off as the mercury continued to rise in the Waveney valley.

An outdoor lido which has attracted thousands of visitors throughout the summer has called for "one last big push" as it aims to carry out essential work on the pool.

Somersaulting into summer, a youngster makes a splash at Beccles lido as temeratures soar past 30c. Picture: Neil Didsbury Somersaulting into summer, a youngster makes a splash at Beccles lido as temeratures soar past 30c. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Beccles Lido, in Puddingmoor, has been fundraising to reline and refurbish the facility, and hope to start the work this winter.

In a joint statement, directors Shaun Crowley, Suzanne Gibbons, Maureen Saunders, Mike Summers and Eric Wareham said: "We have just two weeks of our 15 week season to go. The weather so far has been quite mixed, with just one mad heatwave week like last year, although we're hoping for a strong finish to the season with the bank holiday weather.

"This is just as well, as we have faced some very large expenses this season to upgrade our plant room in anticipation of our biggest project to date - to refurbish, upgrade and re-line the main pool. We also re-surfaced the approach road and car park.

"The main pool has deteriorated further since last year's record season placed it under so much stress.

"It is essential we carry out these major works over the winter if we are to open next year and secure the future of the lido.

"But the budget is huge. We challenged the community to raise £30,000 and so far £23,000 has been raised, with further pledges of over £2,000.

"We have successfully applied for two large six-figure grants and we are very close, we hope, to having the funds to start the work, but we desperately need one last big push."

Fundraising for the lido has taken a number of forms throughout the year.

The directors said: "Our early season fundraiser, the Beccles Triathlon, was again a huge success, attracting our biggest ever entry of nearly 200 competitors and again selling out in a matter of days.

"Feedback, as always, was excellent and the triathlon continues to make a significant contribution to Lido funds.

"The Beccles Beer Festival at the Public Hall in November was also a huge success and remains our biggest fundraiser."

The beer festival will return this year from Friday, November 15, until Sunday, November 17.

To donate to the project, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/newliner.