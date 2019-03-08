Supermarket plans to open new store by the end of the year
PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 August 2019
Archant
A new discount supermarket in Suffolk is expected to open this year, as the company begins to advertise positions in the store.
The Lidl store, which is under construction on Common Lane North, in Beccles, is hoped to be opened by the end of this year, a spokesperson for the company has said.
In August last year, Lidl UK received unanimous planning approval from Waveney District Council's planning committee.
The plans were initially objected by nearby Tesco who queried the retail impact on businesses already in the town.
However, it was decided that while the discount store may have a negative impact on Tesco's trade, it would not affect businesses in the town to "any measurable extent".
When it was announced to the community, Beccles resident Rachel Daniels said: "I can't wait for Lidl to open, it saves me travelling all the way to Lowestoft."