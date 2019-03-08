Supermarket plans to open new store by the end of the year

Proposed plans for a new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK. Archant

A new discount supermarket in Suffolk is expected to open this year, as the company begins to advertise positions in the store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lidl has been given approval to develop a new store in Beccles on the former site of Carcom Bodyworks and Beccles Car Centre on Common Lane North. Picture: Nick Butcher Lidl has been given approval to develop a new store in Beccles on the former site of Carcom Bodyworks and Beccles Car Centre on Common Lane North. Picture: Nick Butcher

The Lidl store, which is under construction on Common Lane North, in Beccles, is hoped to be opened by the end of this year, a spokesperson for the company has said.

You may also want to watch:

In August last year, Lidl UK received unanimous planning approval from Waveney District Council's planning committee.

The plans were initially objected by nearby Tesco who queried the retail impact on businesses already in the town.

However, it was decided that while the discount store may have a negative impact on Tesco's trade, it would not affect businesses in the town to "any measurable extent".

When it was announced to the community, Beccles resident Rachel Daniels said: "I can't wait for Lidl to open, it saves me travelling all the way to Lowestoft."