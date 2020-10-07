Search

Police hunt for ‘irate’ man who threw bottle of hand sanitiser at takeaway staff

PUBLISHED: 11:37 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 07 October 2020

Suffolk Police would like to speak to this man following an incident in Beccles Kebab. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

A man who became “irate” and threw a bottle of hand sanitiser at staff at a takeaway is being sought by police.

The incident occurred around 10pm on Friday, September 18 at Beccles Kebabs in Hungate Lane.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “A man entered the fast food restaurant where he became irate and then shouted and swore.

“He then picked up a bottle of hand sanitiser and threw it at staff.

“Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image about this incident as he may be able to help with the investigation.”

The man is described as white, aged approximately in his 40s to 50s, with grey hair and a grey beard.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white zip-up top with a blue t-shirt underneath, dark denim jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who believes they recognise the man in the image, or who has information about the incident, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/54935/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police hunt for 'irate' man who threw bottle of hand sanitiser at takeaway staff

